Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Minister in Front of Maman Daura’s House with Abba Kyari Inside

Incident occurred after shoot-out with chief of staff’s security detail

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, has been abducted by unknown gunmen in Kaduna.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. yesterday in front of the Inuwa Wada Road residence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Mamman Daura, when the former minister came visiting.

Hirse and a friend were said to have earlier visited the Kaduna family residence of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, who died last week, on Kabiru Road to condole with the family of the deceased.

It was after the condolence visit to Dasuki’s house that he and his friend decided to stop over at Daura’s house a few meters away.

Daura was said to have been at home receiving guests and associates including the president’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, when the incident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen on reaching the scene ordered Hirse into a waiting car.

“They ordered him to get into their car but he tried to seek further explanations from them and voices were raised, so people started to approach the scene.

“As the argument ensued, one of the gunmen raised the gun he was holding and made to shoot but it did not fire. He tried it the second time and it failed, but the third time, a shot rang out and people ran for their dear lives.

“Upon hearing the gunshot, Abba Kyari’s security detail who were outside Maman Daura’s house shot back at the gunmen who quickly forced the former minister into the car, threw out his cap and babariga and sped off,” one eyewitness said.

Security sources said the gunmen might have mistaken Hirse for Daura.

Daura himself was inside the house with Kyari and other guests when the incident occurred. He was said to have been preparing to leave for Abuja.

Confirming the abduction, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), however said Hirse was not kidnapped in front of Daura’s house, but along the street where the president’s nephew lives.

He said the police immediately mounted a manhunt to rescue Hirse and arrest the culprits.