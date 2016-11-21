Gbaramatu Communities Hail Senators for Supporting Maritime University, Okerenkoko

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The chairmen of Gbaramatu communities have commended the Senators for throwing their weight behind the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The bill establishing the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Delta State scaled the Second Reading at the Senate last Wednesday.

The bill for the establishment of the University sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP-Delta) was tabled last Wednesday despite the announcement of the scrapping of the university by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

The establishment of the University was among the demands made by Pan Niger Delta Forum led by Chief Edwin Clark as panacea for peace in the region to President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen of Gbaramatu Communities, the Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, hailed the Senators for allowing the bill scale through second reading.

“We want to commend Nigerian senators for vehemently supporting the establishment of Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“It is worthy to state that Gbaramatu kingdom is the best place to site and locate the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko. Gbaramatu Kingdom boasts all the raw materials for experiment by students and we are very happy with our Senators for their support for the setting up of the University”, he said joyfully.