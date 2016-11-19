Buratai Hails Innoson for Producing IVM G12 Military Vehicle

By Bennett Oghifo

Nigeria’s foremost indigenous auto plant, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, has broken new grounds in fulfilment of its vision to keep producing vehicles that satisfy the various needs of the country’s diverse market without compromising quality and affordability.

This time, the Nnewi-based auto maker has designed and built IVM G12 series, a special purpose range of off-road light trucks for the use of the military and related oragnisations, which was last week officially handed over to the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Bornu State, to enhance the operations against insurgency.

Presenting IVM G12 series to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai, at the tactical headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maimalari Barracks in the Borno state capital, the Chairman of Innoson Group, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, assured that the vehicle would be at home on the challenging terrains the army is used to in its operations.

Chief Chukwuma introduced Innoson IVM G12 series as a highly mobile and tactical pick-up van with double reinforced shock absorbers that can show strength and ability to cope with military functions, especially in the north-eastern part of the country.

Receiving the truck, Gen. Buratai praised Innoson’s vision of manufacturing vehicles that serve the specific needs of the military and assured him of the organisation’s partnership with the plant in producing special purpose vehicles for its special operations.

Ahead of the presentation, Innoson had dispatched some units of the vehicle to the Army Chief to be test-driven on different rough terrains of the north-east axis where the armed forces are successfully mopping up insurgency.

At the presentation, the military drivers who manned the vehicles during the test-drive, attested to their rugged nature, confirming their suitability for their {military} operations across the difficult terrain and dangerous environment they operate in.

Innoson’s collaboration with the armed forced started months ago when it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Air Force for the maintenance of the Nigerian Air Force Air Assets and other associated Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) to enables the Air Force to continuously carry out its constitutional obligations to the nation.

Innoson Group is also collaborating with the armed forces in the manufacture and supply of armoured {and bullet-proof} vehicles.