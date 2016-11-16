Federal Government Declares Ayade’s Green Police Illegal

They can’t operate in Cross River, says police commissioner

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Federal Government has declared the “Green Police” inaugurated by the Cross River State Government as an illegal and criminal outfit that violates the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

But the state government has disagreed with the declaration made by the police, saying the outfit was backed by a law enacted by the State’s House of Assembly with the aim to protect the environment and create jobs for the people.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Police Force declared that the inauguration of the Green Police by the administration of Governor Ben Ayade was an attempt to establish an illegal police organisation, an act that is forbidden by the Nigerian constitution.

Addressing journalists in his office, the state commissioner of police, Mr. Jimoh Obi-Ozeh, said the command would stop the Green Police from operating in the state because the Nigerian constitution recognises only one police force.

Quoting a relevant section of the constitution to buttress the stance of the police, he said, “According to Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with amendment 2011, there shall be a Police Force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police force shall be established.”