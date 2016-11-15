Eze Wins Second First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Title

The 55th in the series of the First Bank sponsored Lagos Amateur Open Golf competition came to a thrilling end at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Sunday with Monday Eze emerging the tournament’s overall winner.

To come top in the keenly contested event, Eze grossed a two-day score of 151, to win the competition by three-shots.

The victory was the second for the Ikoyi club-based amateur golfer.

The first came in 2014 when he edged Milo Ajah for title. He narrowly missed 2015 edition before fighting back to claim the 2016 edition, which is his second First Bank Lagos Open trophy.

The 25-year old Eze in his victory speech thanked the tournament sponsor, First Bank, for the opportunity to showcase his skill while saying that he will forever cherished the opportunity.

Abuja based Johnson Okoh was second in the competition after grossing 154-over two days, while Goodsmark Isife, former Junior champion, came third in the competition. Isife carded an opening 79 and closed with 77, to come third.

Tournament defending champion, Uche Eze came fourth while 2014 runners-up Ajah duck in the fifth position.

Other winners in the competition are Yusuf Sunday, who won the best net category, Chris Obije who won the gross on day two, Gloria Joel, winner guest ladies and Evelyn Oyome, runner-up, guest.

Peter Eben-Spiff won prize staked in the Longest Drive on hole-1.

Satisfied by the turnout of the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria limited and Subsidiaries Dr. Adesola Adeduntan pledged the Bank’s continuous support for the game, saying First Bank is proud of its notable partnership in the sports arena.

Apart from the course action there were also golf coaching clinics anchored by a visiting professional from the United Kingdom, Alex Rowland.