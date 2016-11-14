Presidency Begins Distribution of Relief Materials in Borno Liberated Communities

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



The Presidential Committee for the North-east yesterday began the distribution of food items to residents of liberated communities in Borno State.

The committee which had the mandate of the president to get the relief materials to liberated communities of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States yesterday distributed the materials adversely in three councils of Konduga, Damboa and Mafa, all in Borno State.

Prof. Hauwa Biu, a member of the committee, who flagged off the exercise at a ceremony in Konduga, the headquarters of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, said the object was to provide solace to the residents who had lost everything in life.

She told the journalists during the distribution that: “We are members of the Humanitarian Sub Committee of the Presidential Committee on the North-east. Our mandate is to go to the Boko Haram affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa to assist Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and those who have returned home.

“ We are here to distribute food items to IDPs who have returned home after the liberation of their communities in Konduga LGA of Borno.”

Biu added that: “We believe that the people are in dire need food. Our committee is to distribute rice, maize, guinea corn, noodles, soaps and other items to them.”

She said the distribution was also taking place in two other LGAs of Damboa and Mafa.

“What we are doing here is being replicated in Damboa and Mafa LGAs to assist the returning residents in setting down after a long stay in IDP camps in Maiduguri.

The people are just trying to settle down now, some do not even have homes to live in, so they need food, they need help to pick up their lives all over again,” Biu said.

She said that about 1,800 households would benefit from the distribution in each of the three LGAs.

“This is our first outing after our inauguration by the president, some of the items have to be shared among people because they are limited.

“We believe that about 1800 households will benefit from each of the LGAs of Konduga, Mafa and Damboa,” Biu said.

She named the items to include 600 bags of 50 kilograms rice, 100 bags of maize, 100 bags of millet, 100 bags of guinea corn, 150 cartons of noodles, 100 cartons of salt, 100 pieces of brocade, 100 pieces of buckets among others.