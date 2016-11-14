Police Recover Hijacked Tanker Loaded with Petrol in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has recovered a tanker with registration number MKA 887 ZF, loaded with 36,000 litres of petrol which was hijacked from its driver by a gang of armed robbers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, said the tanker was recovered from the armed robbers at Ife-Ilesa expressway and that the driver of the tanker and his assistant were rescued.

Speaking through the Police kmage-maker, SP Folasade Odoro, the CP explained that the Safer Highway Police Patrol Team 014 led by Inspector Oyeogbe Ojekere responded promptly to a distress call when the tanker was hijacked, and chased the hijacker.

The police chief said following the information received by Safer Highway Police Patrol team 014 from policemen attached to Ife toll gate, the team located and chased the tanker.