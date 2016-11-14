Saraki to Host Memorial Prayer for His Father

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will tomorrow morning host the fourth annual prayer session in Ilorin in remembrance of his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

The former leader of the Senate in the Second Republic died on November 14, 2012.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the prayer session scheduled to hold in the Ilofa road home of the Sarakis in Ilorin will be attended by family members led by the matriarch, Mrs. Florence Saraki, Senators, members of the Kwara State Government, friends of the family and numerous supporters of the late political leader from across the country, despite the fact that the family usually make it a low-key event without any form of flamboyance.