El-Rufai Urges Traditional Rulers to Promote Peace

‎By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has called on traditional rulers in the state to work towards ensuring peace and harmony among the people of the state.

He stated this while speaking during the presentation of the staff of office to the new traditional ruler of the Kataf people, the Agwatyap‎, His Highness, Mr. Dominic Gambo Yahaya, on Saturday in Samaru Kataf, Zangon Kataf local government area of the state,

El-Rufai ‎urged the traditional rulers to unite the people and resist those bent at causing division among them.

According to him, the state needs everyone in formal and informal positions of leadership to promote peaceful coexistence and understanding.

He noted that there are “many merchants of hate and division” whose stock in trade is to cause division and crisis among the people.

‎”They seek to have their bread buttered by the suffering and destruction that violence brings.

They promote a persistent victim mentality, pushing a narrative that relegates and diminishes people and inclines them to base conduct.

“They package ordinary people into the mistaken and dangerous belief that the dice is always loaded against them because of religion and region, thereby fuelling a baseless sense of rage and hate.

“When and wherever violence wreaks havoc to live and limb, they see opportunity to feather their nests, rather than embrace their responsibility to work to ensure everyone’s right to life, movement and residence is respected,”‎ the governor said.