Etihad Airways Partners Spar to Loyal Reward Shoppers

The official airline of the United Arab Emirates, Etihad Airways has partnered with Spar Nigeria to reward shoppers in her Spar Loyalty Program. This campaign, which runs on a monthly basis will be concluded with a grand finale where the Spar Shopper of the Year would be declared.

Customers who spend N20, 000 or more in a month will automatically be eligible to win a family vacation to Abu Dhabi with free flight tickets, discounted tickets, and many more from Etihad Airways. The winner of Spar Shopper of the year grand finale draw will be rewarded with an all-inclusive business class ticket and four nights stay with a partner in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager of Etihad Airways Nigeria, George Mawadri said; “We are excited to partner with a giant retail store like Spar Nigeria with outlets spread across the country. Etihad Airways guests can also enjoy great discounts on tickets and ticket upgrades, which will be made available to them as they shop with Spar. In all, we look forward to an exciting business relationship with Spar Nigeria’’.

The Head of Marketing, Spar Nigeria, John Goldsmith said, “Etihad Airways has always proven to be committed to Nigerians in terms of delivering bespoke hospitality services when they travel on the airline and we are glad to be associated with the airline to reward our customers. The partnership with Spar is another way Etihad Airways is bringing smile to the faces of Nigerians. We are positive this relationship will further encourage people to shop more and fly more’’.

Etihad Airways launched its service between Lagos and Abu Dhabi on July 1, 2012 and currently operates four-times-per-week using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft configured to carry 254 guests, 18 in Business Class and 236 in Economy Class.