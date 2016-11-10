Mark Urges Eagles to Fly over Algeria

Former President of the Senate Senator David Mark has tasked the Super Eagles of Nigeria not let anything to chance in their World Cup Qualifying match against Algeria on Saturday .

Senator Mark said the Eagles new squad look very promising but reminded them that the new spirit should manifest in victory over their Algerian counterparts.

Speaking when former African Queen of the Tracks Mary Onyali led Nigeria Olympic Fund Management committee visited him in Abuja yesterday, Senator Mark urged the Super Eagles to prove that Nigeria is truly the giant of Africa in all ramifications.

According to Mark : ” We have all the talents . All we need to do is to harness the talents to make them effective and positively productive. We just have no excuse not to qualify for the World Cup with the abundant human and material resources “.

On the 2020 Russia Olympics, Senator Mark said the antidote to the nation’s poor outing in the past is early preparation, promising to do every thing possible to make sports an integral part of our national life.

He said sports should as a matter of deliberate policy be a strategic cardinal part of our life because besides sports nothing else unites us a people.

Senator Mark acknowledges that sports requires huge investments beyond government funding . He therefore urged corporate organizations to help develop sports as part of their corporate-social responsibility .

Earlier, the Technical Director of Nigeria Olympic management fund Mary Onyali said the organisation was borne out of the need to raise funds, facilities and train Nigerian Athletes to compete and win medals for the nation at international meets.

The former African Queen of the tracks said she is passionate about the nation’s athletes winning laurels for the nation saying that sports have gone beyond mere entertainment to being a yardstick to measure a country’s global rating and respect .

Onyali requested governments at all levels to provide enabling environment for sports development in Nigeria stressing that many of the youths involves in vices would be captured through sports.

The Chief Executive officer of the Nigeria Olympic management fund, Mr.Olajide Fashikun explained that the organisation will help promote sports and discover talents for international meets and ultimately curb the syndrome of late preparations for local and international competitions.