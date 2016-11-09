Microsoft Partners Dynamiss to Enhance Digital Learning in Schools

Sunday Okobi

Microsoft Nigeria and Dynamiss Solutions have concluded plans to launch a new initiative to fast track digital learning in Nigerian primary, secondary and tertiary schools.

Schools proprietors, heads and information and communication technology (ICT) directors would be the focal point of the initiative on November 16 at Classique Event Centre, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun Ikeja in Lagos where they will be effectively compelled to include ICT training as part of the educational curriculum at all levels.

According to the Microsoft Specialist Sales Executive, Ms Jordan Alyse Belmonte, the event, Microsoft the global software company, will reveal an initiative that integrates ICT into the classroom while ensuring the sustainability of the programme by enabling schools to also financially benefit from the implementation of this solution, “as the programme is subsidied and made affordable for students.”

Also, Dynamiss Solutions will disclose the benefits of their new Learning Management system which incorporates Microsoft Office365, as core element of classroom and out-of-school learning for both students and teachers.

At the press conference in Lagos recently, Belmonte, who is also the Microsoft Head of Education for Nigeria, remarked that “Microsoft Nigeria is committed to promoting lifelong learning by providing affordable access to education solutions and promoting the adoption of ICT in schools. We believe that investment in education is a critical component of preparing youth for the global workforce and is directly tied to a countries economic growth.

“The pilot project which will commence in Lagos before spreading to other parts of West Africa, will empower the entire education community-students, teachers and parents-and benefit them financially in order to sustain the programme.

“Microsoft will be unveiling a 21st century skills’ centre that benefits both students, teachers and surrounding communities by providing schools with access to a vast e-learning platform and affordable professional certifications.”

She added: “Our partners Dynamiss Solutions are challenging education norms with their product which ensures that digital technology will become a key aspect of teaching and learning. Our mission is to ensure that we support this advancement in learning and the benefits it provides for Nigerian students.”

She explained further that “We are trying to integrate every classroom (not only ICT centres) with Dynamiss to illuminate mathematics, English Language, Geography among other subjects with the use of ICT. I CT is into our lives everyday, like the usage of our mobile phones, Televisions and games. Children are excitedly distracted these days. So we want to bring that interest and excitement into the classroom by using technology to engage students in a new way. And this is what we want to do by partnering Dynamiss Solutions.”

Head of Sales for Dynamiss, Mrs. Angela Oyekanmi, who disclosed that the project would be demonstrated at the event stating by 9 a.m., stated: “Dynamiss has created a robust learning system which subtly and overtly aids the adoption of digital skills by both students and teachers. Remarkably, our software also incorporates all Microsoft Office365 tools for free for all students as well as Microsoft Imagine Academy digital learning platform which offered for qualifying schools also for free.”

On the implementation of IT training for schools, Oyekanmi stated that “We have ensured that the cost of our solution is affordable for all students. We have also partnered financial institutions to create payment plans that ensure the affordability of the product by most people. Schools are also able to benefit and generate revenue from our partnership with Microsoft which will support their IT implementation and we will be revealing this in more details at the event on November 16.

“Ultimately, it is the student’s quality of education and employability that will benefit the most from implementing the Dynamiss Microsoft Learning Management system. It is also going to demonstrate the affordability of access to education in school and economically empowered the workforce in the country.”

