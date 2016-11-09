Kwara High Court Jails Student 10 Years for Cultism

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin and presided over by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye has sentenced a student of Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Fatai Olasile, to ten years’ imprisonment.

Apart from this, the court held that the affected student should pay a fine of N50,000 for membership of a secret cult and involvement in cult-related activities.

Olasile was arraigned on a two-count charge of membership of Eiye secret cult, contrary to section 2 of Secret Cult and Secret Societies Law of Kwara State.

He was also sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a locally made pistol punishable under section 3 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004.