Suspended Uromi Monarch Drags Edo Govt to Court

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The suspended traditional ruler of Uromi kingdom in Edo state , the Ojuromi of Uromi, HRH Anslem Eidenojie 11, has instituted a legal action against the Governor, Adams Oshiomhole of Edo state and 11 others over his suspension as the traditional ruler of the community for a period of one year by the government.

Other respondents in the suit now before a Benin High Court are the Commissioner of Police in Edo state, Mr Haliru Gwandu, ASP Natuke. Assistant Inspector General of Police – Zone 5, Inspector General of Police, Abuja, Nigeria Police Force, Betty Okoebor, Matthew Okoebor and Edo State Executive Council.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Benjamin Iruobe, the plaintiff wants the court for a declaration that the action of the 2nd Respondent who is the Governor of Edo state amounts to recklessness and abuse of office, unconstitutional, unlawful, and without a just cause.

The plaintiff who instituted the suit pursuant to Order 2 and 4 of the Fundamental Rights Procedure Rules 2009 of the administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 among others, want an order of the court for the enforcement of his fundamental rights under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in terms of the reliefs sought in the statement in support of the application.