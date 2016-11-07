CAN: Release of Agbahime’s Suspected Killers by Kano Court, an Invitation to Chaos

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Enugu State yesterday expressed reservation on the release of the five suspects who were remanded in prison custody over the killing of one Mrs. Bridget Agbahime in Kano State, for alleged blasphemy by a Kano Magistrate Court on the orders of the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, describing the action as an invitation to chaos across the country.

The association therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the South-east governors to rise up to the occasion in order not to jeopardise the life of Ndigbo and other Christians resident in the North in view of the way the gruesome murder of a hapless Agbahime has been handled.

CAN made the observations during its executive committee in Enugu, during which it also commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the way he had handled the issues of security of lives and property, and for the inauguration of developmental projects across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Secretary of CAN in the state, Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, who disclosed this in a statement after the meeting, said the action of the Kano State Government on the killing of Agbahime would further embolden religious fanatics and other criminal elements into freely attacking Christians across the country, under the cover of religion.

He said: “It is indeed with shock that we received the news that the five suspects standing trial over the murder of Agbahime, wife of a pastor from Imo State, have been discharged and acquitted.

“We are so much shocked that the Kano State Government, through its attorney general, could make a no-case submission on a matter as grievous as this. An innocent woman was murdered in cold blood and we had expected that at least to show its disapproval of any form of mindless killing, the state government would prosecute this matter judiciously but we have been totally disappointed.”

“This development is indeed an invitation to anarchy and highly dangerous the to already tense situation in the country. Government’s refusal to serve the course of justice in this case will now leave the life of Christians in the hands of hoodlums.

“We, are calling on the federal government and the South-east governors to rise up to the occasion and find a way of reversing this grave injustice.

“While we commend Governor Ugwuanyi on his visionary leadership in Enugu State, we plead with him to liaise with his colleagues, especially Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, to ensure justice for the Agbahime family.”