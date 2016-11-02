Abiku: A Battle of Gods’ for Launch in London

Sunday Okobi

A fiction, ‘Abiku: A Battle of Gods’, which is inspired by Nigerian music superstar, Flavour Nabania, and written by Elizabeth Salawu, would be launched on December 9, 2016, at the prestigious Park Plaza Hotel London Victoria 239 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EQ, United Kingdom.

Segilola Publishing Company has released a paranormal erotic romance Abiku, masterfully crafted by Salawu in celebration of African Fiction in London.

‘Abiku: A Battle of Gods’ fuses erotica, suspense and the paranormal in a cinematic adventure that would leave all fantasy fiction fans with sweaty palms and pounding hearts, a statement from the reviewer stated.

According to the event Publicist, Linda Dominguez, “Considering that most Nigerians are very conservative when it comes to talking about sex publicly, this book may well be a secret bestseller. It has explosive sex scenes that is bound to get the reader hot and bothered.

The lead male character in the story, Lord Akin, God of Thunder, was inspired by Nigeria’s own Flavour Nabania (Flavour of Africa). “Considering that Flavour is the dream man of most African women, it is definitely not surprising that he would feature as the man of Dayo’s dreams in the book.”

The book launch event would take place in Park Plaza Hotel London Victoria 239 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London SW1V 1EQ, UK. This luxurious event will feature a stage play, fashion show, male candy auction, concert and dinner.

Also, the event will offer the opportunity to honour, award and celebrate African fiction at its finest with surprise celebrity guest appearances, VIP 3 course meal prepared by a Michelin star chef.