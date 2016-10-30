Buhari Felicitates with Ace Broadcaster, Anike Williams, at 80

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated legendary newscaster, presenter and first African female to appear on television, Anike Agbaje Williams, on her 80th birthday.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, joined Williams’ family, friends and the vibrant media profession, in celebrating the broadcaster “who had a sonorous voice that ruled the industry for more than 30 years, starting out early with the first television station in Africa in 1959, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV).”

As one of the pioneer African television broadcasters, better known as “Africa’s First Lady of the Tube”, the president said, he believed the veteran journalist worked hard to inform, educate and entertain her listeners, and to also sustain the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo who established the WNTV as a “surrogate teacher”.

The president commended the quintessential courage and persistent spirit of Williams who constantly pushed herself to improve on her God-given talent until she reached the pinnacle of her career, carting home many awards even after retirement.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Williams longer life, good health and more strength in her newfound love of singing in the choir after retirement.