NGO Empowers Members to Reach out to the Less-Privileged

Peter Uzoho

In line with its philosophy of touching the lives of the less-privileged in the society, Touching Lives International, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has empowered its members to reach out to the poor and the needy in Nigerian society.

At the Second Car Award and Top Achievers Recognition ceremony held last weekend in Lagos, seven members of the organisation who had distinguished themselves through their hardwork and excellent achievement were awarded with exotic cars, and electronic items comprising refrigerators, television sets, washing machines, laptops, tablets and phones.

On their part, the car awardees who also received$1000 for car maintenance, and about $2000 each, as facility for their outreach programmes, donated cash money and food items to the less-privileged guests at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Country Manager, Touching Lives International, Nigeria, Mr. Moses Durodola, said the essence of recognising and awarding its members with the items was to empower them, make them comfortable and put them in the best position to be able to reach out to the less-privileged in the society, noting that the philosophy of the organisation was to first empower members who would in turn, touch the lives of others.

He further explained that the organisation was built around welfarism, saying that to be part of the NGO, one needs to buy into its vision and then register by donating the sum of N7000 to the organisation as contribution to the welfare scheme.

“Today happens to be our second car award ceremony to reward some of our members that have qualified for certain incentives in the month of September.”

Giving more insight into their outreach programmes, Durodola said: “As an NGO that is welfare sensitive, we’ve been doing a lot of medical outreach. We’ve visited a lot of orphanages. Most of our members have various programmes. They organise seminars; they organise free trade, skills acquisition- soap making, perfume making and the like. By first week of November, we’ll be organising a mega skills acquisition programme here in Lagos, and we’re urging our members from Abuja, Port Harcourt and Calabar to replicate these outreach programmes in their own localities,” Durodola added.