Buhari Congratulates Babalola, Izunaso on Their Birthdays

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Chief Afe Babalola, as he turns 85 on October 30, 2016.

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, joined members of Aare Babalola’s family, close associates, professional colleagues and the academia in celebrating ‘this milestone in the life of a man who epitomizes unique and enviable qualities that every nation will want projected in its leadership and citizenry.’

He said that Babalola’s lifestyle exemplifies discipline, diligence, honesty and wisdom, virtues he employed from childhood to succeed against the vicissitudes of poverty and deprivation, and climbed steadily to reach the pinnacle of his career as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The statement said, “As he marks his 85th birthday, Buhari believes Aare Babalola can look back with pride at his achievements, which include the God-fearing act of always catering for the poor and under-privileged, and mentoring of lawyers from his Emmanuel Chambers that have turned Senior Advocates of Nigeria and Attorneys-General and Ministers of Justice.”

The president also extolled the patriotism and commitment of Aare Babalola to nation building through regular counseling of leaders, representation of the Federal Government and founding of one of the best universities in Africa.

“He prays that the almighty God will grant the philanthropist longer life, good health and wisdom to sustain the good works.”

In the same vein, the president has congratulated the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Party, Senator Osita Izunaso, on his 50th birthday, October 30, 2016.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said Buhari joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the life of the accomplished journalist, politician and philanthropist, whom he said had used his God-given abilities and resources for the benefit of humanity.