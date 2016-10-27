Recession: Agric Bank to Assist Farmers, Youths with Loans

The Bank of Agriculture (BOA) has pleged to provide financial and other support services to farmers and youths in the country to boost food production through mechanised farming system.

The Executive Director of the bank, Mr Babatunde Igun stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Ile-Ife.

Igun contended that the bank would also be ready to collaborate with the Ooni on youths’ engagement in mechanised farming.

He noted that with the dwindling crude oil price and its effects on the nation’s economy, there was urgent need to assist farmers and youths towards economic diversification through mechanised farming.

According to him, “We have all seen the dwindling effects of crude oil price on our economy in the last one or two years.”