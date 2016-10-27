Police Arrest Banker over Assassination Attempt on Husband

The Ogun State Police Command wednesday arrested one Oluchi Onyebuchi over an alleged failed assassination attempt on her husband, Onyebuchi Tochukwu. While parading the suspect at the command headquarters, the state Commissioner for Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, explained that the 32-year-old female banker had contracted three suspected assassins to eliminate her husband. According to him, the embattled couple had been having runnig battles in their marriage, the situation which compelled them to separate. He added that they were still in court fighting over the custody of the only child of the union, when Oluchi allegedly plotted to kill Tochukwu.

To carry out the nefarious act, Iliyasu said Oluchi went to her ex-husband’s residence at Ayobo, Lagos and hid machetes, iron rods and acid to be used in the operation. Also arrested in connection to the crime were two suspected assassins; Chigozie Nworie and Kingsley Ofotele, allegedly hired by Oluchi to assasinate Tochukwu.

The third suspect, the police said, escaped arrest while suspects confessed that they had laid siege on Tochukwu’s residence for almost half an hour and immediately swooped on him as he arrived from work. Iliyasu added that Oluchi, thinking the deed had been done, instructed the assailants to deliver the jeep to her brother at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State. However, when some policemen from Ogun command sighted the vehicle along Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway stopped it for search.

While searching the Range Rover, however, Iliyasu further explained, blood stain was seen and Nworie and Ofotele were unable to give satisfactory explanation and they were promptly arrested. Iliyasu said it was during interrogation the assailants revealed what transpired between them and Oluchi and the victim.

Fielding questions from journalists, Oluchi, however, denied plotting to kill her ex-husband. But the police investigators punched hole in her claim pointing out there were call logs which gave details of Oluchi’s communication with the assailants.