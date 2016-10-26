NCC Tennis League Returns with Coca Cola Support

The NCC Tennis League will resume this weekend with a high-stake tie between Team Lead Way and defending champions,Team Tombim, at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos. There is also a second tie in Ilorin between Team Goshen and Team Offikwu at the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin.

Team Tombim has national champion Moses Michael and highest ranked ATP player Christian Paul as the leading players and they are backed by Sarah Adegoke, national No.4 as the women’s singles player.

The defending champions will however have to contend with Joseph Imeh, a Nigerian top 10 and ATP ranked player as well as Ronke Akingbade ranked No.5 in the ladies. The Lead Way team is also expected to have the edge in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles as it has Monday Igbinovia, a doubles expert to lead the doubles teams.

In Ilorin, tennis fans will have the opportunity to watch the skills of Sylvester Emmanuel National No.2 and Aanu Aiyegbusi the women’s No. 3 who will likely face a tough challenge from fast improving Bunmi Aare, the Goshen team top player.

Meanwhile soft-drink giants, Coca – Cola have thrown their weight behind the tennis league. Coca- Cola will be offering refreshment to all the players, officials and spectators at all the venues beginning this weekend.

Director of the International Tennis Academy, Godwin Kienka, who is coordinating the league said: “This is a massive addition to the tennis league and takes us closer to our our dream of becoming the most spectator friendly event in Nigeria. In addition to snacks and refreshments to all spectators, there will be raffle draws for state-of-the-art phones, tee shirts and other gift items.”

“The NCC Consumer Affairs Department is also setting up shop at every match venue to attend to complaints and inquiries from phone and data users. What more can spectators ask for? It is an ideal family picnic event with matches staring at 10 am at all venues.”

The NCC Tennis League is a team championship open to all Nigerian tennis players of all levels and is offering almost N30 million in prize money and bonuses. The winning team takes home N7 million, runner-up N5 million, third place N3 million and fourth place N2 million.