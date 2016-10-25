Sage Homes Launches The Palms Resort & Residences

A Real Estate developer, Sage Homes has launched The Palms Resort & Residences, a luxurious, resort-cum- residential upmarket development located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area of Lagos State.

The development, modelled on the iconic Palms Jumeirah in Dubai, will cover 5 hectares of land and feature a full range of facilities such as a mini-golf course, swimming pool, a large play area, children’s zone and exquisitely-finished one-bedroom apartments. With spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Palms Resort & Residences is, according to Sage Homes’ General Manager, Finance & Administration, Mr. Olawale Amobi, The Palms Resort is meant as a dream getaway destination from the chaotic bustle of Lagos, offering its residents the chance of creating their own personal retreat, amidst lush natural vegetation, picturesque gardens, and outdoor lounges. The Estate’s tree-lined beautifully landscaped green area is designed to attract discerning investors and intending residents who desire a good blend of nature and modern living in an upmarket gated community.

Amobi said the Palms Resort & Residences is meant to replicate the features of some of the leading international Resort-style residential developments in Nigeria, minimizing the need to, “travel abroad to experience such modern lifestyle-customized residential developments.”

“The Palms Resort & Residences,” he continued, “is conceptualised as a perfect blend of nature and modernity with many palm trees and greenery while the apartments will be equipped with features that would meet the modern lifestyle needs of its occupants.”

He added that the Palms Resorts, on completion, would be operated as a resort, with world-class facility management services to ensure that residents enjoy uninterrupted power supply, round-the-clock security, and access other bespoke services available at the estate.

He also said the new development could be used for purely residential purposes, corporate retreats, short-let by owners or as holiday accommodation as it will provide discerning residents an alternative to travelling to holiday locations outside the country to get the needed rest from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

“In addition to the versatility it offers its prospective owners in terms of usage,” the Sage Home General Manager added “we also plan to have a mini-golf course, a Country Club and an artificial lake on the Estate, giving its residents an amazing array of great lifestyle options and raising the bar in resort-style living in Nigeria.”

He said the new development, which Sage Homes plans to complete within the next two years, was also intended to provide high quality, affordable residential accommodation in the fast developing Lekki Free Trade Zone Area and is situated near the Dangote Refinery, currently under construction as well as the proposed new international airport.

Amobi also said Sage Homes has been at the forefront of developing luxurious residential accommodations in Lagos State with a number of real estate developments in choice locations in Lagos Mainland, Lekki and Ikoyi on the Island among which are Avant Court Lekki, Almond Court Lekki, and Avant Apartments, Ikoyi.

“With a market-leading reputation for providing smart and interactive homes for our customers,” he added, “the Palms Resort & Residences is not just Sage Homes’ contribution to improving the country’s quality housing stock, but would also compare favourably with some of the best facilities of its kind globally on completion.”