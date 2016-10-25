Fani-Kayode Slumps in EFCC Custody

Ugo Aliogo

The embattled former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday slumped at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he is being held for allegations of corruption.

His Special Adviser, Mr. Jude Ndukwe, who made the disclosure last night, said the incident confirmed the fear Fani-Kayode’s lawyers had earlier raised over his health.

According to him, “When Fani-Kayode was rearrested last Friday, in the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, we raised a number of issues which included that the re-arrest was not only unnecessary but that it was also reckless.

“We made known our fears that Fani-Kayode’s life was in dire danger as long as he remained in EFCC custody or in the custody of any agency of the federal government based on discreet information available to us.

“This is apart from the fact that his health has been badly affected since his incarceration for a whopping 67 days based on some questionable ‘detention orders’.

“This fact is well known to the EFCC as Fani-Kayode’s lawyers have written several letters to the commission reminding them of the health conditions of the former minister of aviation (Kindly see attached).”

Ndukwe stressed that it was shocking that having known these facts, the EFCC still acted in a most unprofessional and crude way by re-arresting a man who has never been known to turn down their invitation even for once.

He noted said the treatment was most unwarranted since he was earlier granted administrative bail by the same commission, after meeting the stringent conditions set by them.

“This is a man who is also supposed to be on bail as granted by the courts after fulfilling the conditions, and who even has his international passport still lodged with the commission.”

The spokesman said although Fani-Kayode was yet to complete the recovery therapy he was undergoing after spending the initial 67 grueling days in EFCC custody wherein he was also physically attacked by one of the commission’s agents, in deference to the law and the commission, he painfully but willingly cut short his therapy and medical checks to attend court proceedings.

“One would have thought that these were enough to convince EFCC that Fani-Kayode was very willing to face his persecutors in court. But rather than be humane in their conduct, EFCC hounded him for the umpteenth time on that fateful Friday and have since kept him in custody.

“It is therefore little wonder that based on the history of his medical conditions which the Commission is very much aware of, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode slumped while in detention on Saturday, October 22, 2016.”

“But for the quick and professional intervention of the medical team in the EFCC medical facilities, the story could have been different, it could have been fatal!

“We must commend the medical staff at the commission’s medical facility. They were prompt in their response, and very impressive in their care. It is very heartwarming to know that some professionals have not allowed the political witch hunt and persecution of political opponents and perceived enemies taint their professional calling.