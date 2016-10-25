Fani-Kayode Must Not Die In Detention, PDP Warns EFCC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission not to allow the former spokesperson for the party’s 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (PDPPCP), Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, to die in its detention.

The party said that as at the time of writing this statement, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had continued to deny Fani-Kayode access to his medication.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party accused the EFCC of deliberately denying Fani- Kayode access to medication, adding that the frequent violation of people’s rights by government should stop.

Said he: “It is common knowledge that in furtherance of its campaign of attrition against members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the guise of an anti-corruption war, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PDPPCP) was arrested at the premises of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

“His re-arrest is the latest in a series of plans designed to further harass and intimidate our members and supporters using the security and intelligence apparatus of the Nigerian State.

” A few days before his arrest his wife, Precious Chikwendu and their 8 month old son, Aragorn, were arrested and would have been detained but for the timely intervention of Governor