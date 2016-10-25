All Nigerians are Corrupt – Ajimobi

By Ademola Babalola

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has taken a look at the current happenings in the country and why development and economic growth have continued to elude us as a nation, and declared: “All Nigerians are corrupt”.

He spoke at the first anniversary of Petals FM (102.3), owned by Yinka Odumakin and Joe Odumakin, in Ibadan where a renowned political scientist, Prof Adigun Agbaje, delivered a thought- provoking lecture.

Ajimobi said unlike the feelings of all and sundry that financial corruption was the bane for the nation’s underdevelopment, there were far more other things that were hindering the development and greatness of Nigeria.

These, according to the governor, include attitudinal corruption, religious corruption, character corruption, and other forms of corruption with which individual Nigerians are daily involved.

He said unless, as Nigerians, we retrace our steps, and join in the ‘change begins with me’ mantra of President Buhari’s administration, the nation risks going into extinction.