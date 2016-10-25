All Nigerians are Corrupt – Ajimobi

3
1394
Ajimobi

By Ademola Babalola

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has taken a look at the current happenings in the country and why development and economic growth have continued to elude us as a nation, and declared: “All Nigerians are corrupt”.

He spoke at the first anniversary of Petals FM (102.3), owned by Yinka Odumakin and Joe Odumakin, in Ibadan where a renowned political scientist, Prof Adigun Agbaje, delivered a thought- provoking lecture.

Ajimobi said unlike the feelings of all and sundry that financial corruption was the bane for the nation’s underdevelopment, there were far more other things that were hindering the development and greatness of Nigeria.

These, according to the governor, include attitudinal corruption, religious corruption, character corruption, and other forms of corruption with which individual Nigerians are daily involved.

He said unless, as Nigerians, we retrace our steps, and join in the ‘change begins with me’ mantra of President Buhari’s administration, the nation risks going into extinction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • vic

    CORRUPT NIGERIA:

    AND I SUPPOSE, THAT INCLUDES YOU.

    PICK UP ANY PAST OR PRESENT POLITICIAN ON THE ROAD AND INVESTIGATE HIS/HER ASSETS AND MONEY DEPOSITS, I BET HE/SHE WILL FAIL TO EXPLAIN THE LEGITIMATE OWNERSHIP.

    SO, MAGU OF EFCC, YOUR JOB IS SIMPLE, FEEL FREE TO RAID ANY POLITICIAN’S HOUSE AND YOU WILL RECOVER PLENTY OF NAIRA, DOLLARS AND BRITISH POUNDS ETC ALONG WITH DEEDS OF VARIOUS ILL-ACQUIRED PROPERTIES IN THEIR BED ROOMS, UNDERGROUND STRONG ROOMS INCLUDING FOREX FRAUDULENT BUHARI FROM ASO ROCK.

  • SermonStore

    Dear Ajimobi, it is you, your father, grand father and ancestors that are corrupt. I work hard, pay my tax and do my best to contribute my quota to my Nation and stupid politicians like you sit down to pass damning judgments on people like me. It is unfortunate that citizens of a state voted you into power. Idiot….

    Can you imagine, you collect security votes, misappropriate state funds and you’re coming out to insult all Nigerians… Do we all collect security votes??? Do we all award contracts?? Do we all drive bullet proof jeeps and owe workers Salary???

  • vincentumenyiora

    And like that child crying profoundly and pointing its finger in a direction I have continued to stress the need for a look at my solutions for this crime in Nigeria and nobody wants to listen such that we are now at a cross road as it were, with corruption! And I heard in the News that President wants some of the festering problems discussed now in the public domain! If you look up my comments and solutions I said of this policy: There is noting more honorable than to see that public matters are seen to be discussed publicly, folks! [ I said it; There is nothing more honorable and embolden than to see that public matters are seen to be discussed or treated publicly, folks!] in far back as 2010, folks! So, I do agree with Governor Ajimobi and incidentally I did submit the solution for this crime to the UNO in year 2000, from the United Kingdom in the hope that they will take it up, oblivious to me that they do not deal with individuals as ordinarily is the case with administrations or government Agencies! And that not with standing I was asked to re-submit it through my home government but here we are ‘Home government’ did not show the interest then – in 2010 and we are still on talks and measures of hw to deal with corruption in Nigeria, folks! I don’t want to sound insinuative here otherwise think about the time-lag and the cost to the nation – Billions and billions of currencies tucked away everywhere like the squirrels! And fortunately,there is still effective solutions for this crome for Nigeria if only they want to solve the problem posed by its effects!