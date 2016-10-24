Arase Denies Recovery of 19 Vehicles, Says Allegations Campaign of Calumny

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, on Monday debunked claims that 19 vehicles were recovered from him, describing the allegations as a campaign of calumny to besmirch his hard-earned image.

Arase who was reacting to the news report that the IGP special task force had recovered 19 vehicles from him, with plans to recover more, said some forces were bent on tarnishing his reputation.

In a statement issued by Arase and made available to THISDAY, he warned that he would not hesitate to seek legal redress if those desperate to tarnish his image fail to desist.

He said, “It is embarrassing for me to wake up on Monday morning to be inundated with calls and messages on purported 19 vehicles recovered from me.

“I wish to reassure the general public that there was nothing like that. Like I said in July, I did not take any police vehicle with me outside what I am entitled to, and so, there couldn’t have been any vehicle recovered from me.

“If there was any such, those behind this campaign of calumny should please make the number plates of the vehicles public and where they were recovered from.

“Rather than dissipating so much energy on ‘project drag Arase down’, I urge those behind this evil campaign to face their official responsibility for which much is expected from them by the nation.

“I have done my bit and my own records bear me witness. Let those daily frightened by the shadow of Arase learn to face reality and stop chasing shadows so that they are not hunted by same.”

On claims by his successor Ibrahim Idris in July that he went away with 24 police vehicles, Arase had in a statement then said: “I suspect there must be a disconnect somewhere because every information needed by my successor is provided in my hand-over notes.

“It’s unfortunate that this matter is being made a media issue because my successor has my telephone number and could have called me for any clarification or even sent me a text message rather than addressing the media on an issue well documented in my hand-over notes.”