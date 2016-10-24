6 Killed, 18 Injured in Bauchi Road Crash

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than six people are said to have died while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident.

THISDAY checks revealed that the accident which occurred on Thursday night involved three vehicles including one belonging to Yankari Express Mass Transit, owned by the Bauchi state government.

According to information available to our correspondent, a Pastor with the ECWA Church and former Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North-East, Rev. Shuaibu Byal, was among those critically injured in the accident.