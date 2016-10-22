Fakeye, Friends TableTennis Tourney Holds at Ikoyi Club

Gbolahan Okuneye and friends in the Table Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club is organising a one-day Lagos State Junior boys and girls table tennis tournament today.

The championship will feature 16 cadets players comprising of eight boys and eight girls players will be competing only in boys and girls singles.

The tournament is sponsored by Okuneye and friends in the table tennis section of the Ikoyi Club.

According to Okuneye, “the reason for the sponsorship is to expose the cadets’ table tennis players to competition because they need to play more competition such as this to enable them gain more exposure in the game. Also we believe that government alone can’t continue to highhandedly sponsor sports. We are doing this to complement government’s efforts in our own little way. “This is just an experimental event; our intention is to make it an annual tournament,” he said.