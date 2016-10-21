Watford Captain Says Isaac Success Has a Lot to Learn

Watford captain, Troy Deeney has outlined the recipe which Nigerian striker, Isaac Success must employ if he is to attain admirable heights in English football.

Success has impressed with his pace, power and end-product since his €15 million switch from Spanish club, Granada.

He netted his only Premier League goal till date in spectacular fashion against AFC Bournemouth earlier this month but Deeney believes there is still more in the locker room of the Super Eagles man.

“Everyone forgets he’s just a young man. He’s built like a big man but he’s definitely a young man.

“He’s got a lot to learn, a lot to offer,” he told www.wdsport.co.uk.

Success recently spoke highly of Deeney and compatriot, Ighalo, explaining that he learns a lot from the accomplished duo.

Denney corroborated his young teammate’s submission and predicts a big future for him.

“As the captain, you just try and guide him. We see the talent he possesses and the pace, we’ve just got to put the ball in the right areas for him and he can cause havoc.

“I’m happy for him and now it’s his job to keep in the team. It’s the hardest thing to do: to stay in the team,” he said.

It is not only teammates who have been left impressed by Success’ qualities as former Premier League stars now working as pundits have also taken the time to salute his qualities.

Matt Le Tissier and Jamie Redknapp both believe Success can go on to achieve big things in the English game if he keeps his feet firmly on the ground.

“Each time you see him you go, ‘Oh, hang on a minute. This boy has got something,’” said Matt Le Tissier on Sky Sports.

“He looks sharp and deserves his start (against Middlesborough on October 16) as Ighalo has been struggling for quite some time now,” Le Tissier said.

Pundits rarely appraise Watford without talking about Deeney and Ighalo.

They now have another centre-forward to throw into the mix.

“Deeney will enjoy having someone like Success running off him.

“He’s got real pace; he’s an exciting talent. He can travel with the ball and gets you up the pitch.

“They were so reliant on Deeney and Ighalo last year – this guy gives them a different option. You can hit teams on the counter with him in the side,” Redknapp said.

Success started his first league game for Watford on Sunday and was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award for his troubles.

His performance was however by no means perfect according to the Watford manager, Walter Mazzarri.

“He did much better in the other games when he came on from the bench.

“It’s not easy to start a game. It’s completely different but if he gets his full condition then he also needs to learn some things and he will be a great player,” Mazzarri said.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward had one attempt on target, won 60 per cent of his 15 duels, attempted four dribbles and gained possession for his side six times in the 1-0 win against Boro at the Riverside.

He was therefore understandably delighted with his display at the Riverside Stadium, especially at the chance to make his first start in the colours of the Hornets.

“I’m happy to get my first 90 minutes with the team, we won the game so it’s a good start for me,” said Success.