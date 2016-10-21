Onaiyekan, Kukah, Obi, Others Honour Late Ojukwu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Metropolitan See, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Mathew Hassan Kukah, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, among other dignitaries, on Friday paid their last homage and honour to Abuja first Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Dr Willy Ojukwu.

At the funeral church service held in honour of Ojukwu at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria (OLQN) Pro-Cathedral, Area 3, Abuja, thousands of worshippers trooped out to honour Ojukwu who was the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarinpa, and Vicar General of the Abuja Diocese.

While eulogising Ojukwu, Onaiyekan said the late Priest’s greatest achievements go beyond his educational qualifications but that his dedication to the priesthood was unquestionable.

According to him, Ojukwu’s contribution to the expansion of the church remains a reliable testament to his many legacies.