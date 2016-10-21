Okowa Donates 10 Security Vans to Police

As part of activities to checkmate activities of criminals in the state ahead of Christmas celebration, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has presented 10 Hilux security vans to the police in the state. Speaking during the presentation of the vans to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaina Ibrahim, Okowa disclosed that the security vans were to assist the new special security unit codenamed, “Eagle Net” that was created by the police command in tackling special security challenges in the state.

According to him, “We are donating 10 vehicles (Hilux Vans) in the first instance to enable you tackle the identified security flash points in the state.” “This is in line with our decision at the state security council meeting to create a special unit to attend to these security challenges and respond to the needs of our people,” he said, adding, “We will provide more as our finances improve.” The governor reiterated that the state is an investors’ haven and his administration would consolidate on the gains recorded in the area of achieving peaceful co-existence in the state.

He asserted, “we are committed to ensuring the security and peace in our state; we thank God that all our security agencies are collaborating with each other to consolidate on the peace and security in the state; we will do more within our resources to ensure a more peaceful Delta State so as to allow investors to come and provide employment for our teeming youths.” The police commissioner for in the state, Ibrahim thanked Okowa for donating the vans stating, “this is an attestation to my conviction that security takes precedence in the Okowa administration.

These vans will be used by the Eagle Net to check criminal activities, especially during these ‘Mber months,’” the commissioner said, disclosing, Eagle Net is a new unit created to complement the activities of existing outfits such as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), SWAT, and others.”