EFCC Recovered N200m Looted Money in Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday revealed that it had recovered about N200 million in Borno State between November 2015 till date. In a statement, the Head of Operations Maiduguri zonal office of the commission, Ibrahim Bappa said the EFCC recovered N196.7 million for the federal government and about N3 million for individual that petitioned the commission on financial crimes.

He said: “Since the office resumed operations in November, 2015, it has recovered the sum of N196,670,000 for the federal government of Nigeria and the same of N2,800,000 for individual victims as a result of petitions received and acted upon by the zone.” Bappa, in the statement made available to journalists in Maiduguri, did not however state the persons from whom the money were recovered. He said the EFCC opened its Maiduguri zonal office on March 22, 2011 but suspended its operations due to the security challenges.

He said the resumption of operations by the commission now means it was poised to fighting corruption and financial crimes in the area. He urged the people in the area to report any public official “suspected to have used his/her position to enrich himself or herself or any individual living above his/her known means” by writing petition to the executive chairman of the commission through the head of operation in the state. He promised that “no stone will be left unturned to bring such persons to justice” even as he solicited for the support of the people to carry out the commission’s mandate.