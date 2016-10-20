New Oba of Benin Crowned

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The coronation of Edaiken N’Uselu , Prince Eheneden Erediauwa, as the new Oba of Benin climax on Thursday when he left the Usama Palace ground in full regalia of an Oba.

He had been crowned in the early hours of the day, about 2.00am, according to a palace source.

The new Oba came out of the Usama Palace at about 1.00pm and his appearance was greeted with a loud ovation from his subjects comprising different groups, societies, palace chiefs and women groups who trouped out to witness the historic occasion.

Before his journey to Urhokpota Hall where he was given the staff of office by Governor Adams Oshimhole of Edo state, the new Oba made a brief stopover at Iwehen where the Iwehen Ewaise performed some traditional rites enroute the historic Omi River and was received by Chief Omoruyi Isekhere.

Speaking before the symbolic crossing of Omi River, Chief Isekhe said he was happy to perform the functions of his fore-fathers by helping the Oba cross the Omi River to the palace.

The new monarch made the triumphant entry into Urhokpota at about 2.52pm from Usama palace, a journey by foot that lasted close to two hours.

According to oral tradition, the journey was symbolic. An Oba must appear when the sun is beginning to set.