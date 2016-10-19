Sokoto Becomes First State to Initiate Bill for Right to Education

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has initiated the Right to Education Bill 2016 in recognition and protection of right to education for children between six and 18 years in the state.

This is the first time any state in Nigeria will seek to legally make education a fundamental human right of all children.

The bill is one of the major components of the policy on the state of emergency in education declared in the state in December 2015.

“Sokoto will be the first state in Nigeria to provide right to education, thereby bringing it in conformity with status of fundamental objective and directive principle of state policy under chapter two of the 1999 Constitution,” Justice Commissioner Suleiman Usman stated fielding questions from reporters in Sokoto.

He added that it would consolidate the declaration of emergency in education by the administration in concrete terms.

Usman described the bill as one of the major achievements of the Tambuwal administration, adding that in view of the high premium the administration had given to rural transformation and delivery of social services to the people especially at the grassroots, the Social and Community Development Agency Bill 2016 has also been initiated by the executive and is before the state House of Assembly.

“This bill seeks to create social and community development agency for the execution of social and community development projects throughout Sokoto state,” he explained.