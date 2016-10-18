FG Shops for Investors, Showcases 16 Startups to IBM, Others

1
697
Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu
By Dele Ogbodo in Dubai
The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, called on IBM, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Avaya, Lenovo, Oracle and other ICT players to invest in the country.
While soliciting for more investment in the nation’s ICT ecosystem, Shittu averred that Africa is the new destination of choice for global investments in ICT  infrastructure, hardware or software and other smart devices.
“We are looking for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that will come to Nigeria to establish their plants, collaborate with us in human capacity development as we are set to establish the ICT University.” he added.
Addressing the gathering at the Africa Investment Forum, organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Pinnacle Consult of U.S, Shittu, urged them to invest in the 16 young Nigerian startups, sponsored by government to showcase their software, apps and creative innovations at the exhibition.
After each of the startups took time to make presentation, the minister, admitted that the apps and products displayed by the young innovators were indeed worth investing on.
He said: “Government is therefore showcasing to the world so that angel and investors can collaborate with to bring the development of these apps to fruition.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Lawrence Onyemaechi

    Dear Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong the problem is that you people made it difficult for people to contact you. We have Chinese investors that are willing, able and ready to invest up to $100 billion provided that the federal minister of finance will issue government financial guarantee after signing the JV contract. Here is our email address if need serious and real investors. office@deinvestor.com