FG Shops for Investors, Showcases 16 Startups to IBM, Others

By Dele Ogbodo in Dubai

The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, the Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, on Tuesday , called on IBM, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Avaya, Lenovo, Oracle and other ICT players to invest in the country.

While soliciting for more investment in the nation’s ICT ecosystem, Shittu averred that Africa is the new destination of choice for global investments in ICT infrastructure, hardware or software and other smart devices.

“We are looking for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that will come to Nigeria to establish their plants, collaborate with us in human capacity development as we are set to establish the ICT University.” he added.

Addressing the gathering at the Africa Investment Forum, organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Pinnacle Consult of U.S, Shittu, urged them to invest in the 16 young Nigerian startups, sponsored by government to showcase their software, apps and creative innovations at the exhibition.

After each of the startups took time to make presentation, the minister, admitted that the apps and products displayed by the young innovators were indeed worth investing on.

He said: “Government is therefore showcasing to the world so that angel and investors can collaborate with to bring the development of these apps to fruition.”