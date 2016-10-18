BUA Group Promises Innovation at 2016 Customer Service Week

Crusoe Osagie

The Management of BUA Group has restated its commitment to service innovation and efficient service delivery as the company last week joined other service focused organisations around the world to celebrate the 2016 International Customer Service Week.

The week-long event, which was observed at its corporate head office on Victoria Island, Lagos and across its subsidiaries had lots of activities for internal and external stakeholders.

Speaking at the one of the internal events to mark the Customer Service Week, the Group Chief Operating Officer at BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe, said the issue of customer service cannot be overemphasised or ignored by any forward thinking organisation. He also noted that the company’s products have been attested by researchers and consumers to be one of the best across the country in their various categories whilst also praising the employees for their contributions to the growth of the company. According to him, “BUA reflects innovation, quality and hard work.”

Madukwe also stated that, “BUA will consistently expand its production capacity to meet markets demand for its quality products in the Nigerian market through innovation, investment in human capital and quality staff providing excellent customer services across the country”.

BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s largest privately owned companies, has over the past few years embarked on a series of strategic acquisitions which has seen its business portfolio expand to include the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), Edo/OBU Cement, BUA Sugar Refinery, BUA Ports and Terminals, and BUA Estates amongst other agribusiness holdings.