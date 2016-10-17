Smile Unveils 0702 4G LTE Pack, Assures Customers of Faster Connectivity 

By Emma Okonji

Having pioneered the launch of 4G LTE technology among telecoms operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Smile Communications Nigeria limited has launched a new SIM proposition on the 0702SMIlLE 4G LTE range. The broadband company also used the occasion of the launch to unveil its first brand ambassador, Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw.

The product launch and unveiling of its brand ambassador, according to the firm, reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, value creation and service excellence.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Smile Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, stated that Smile Communications is Nigeria’s leading telecommunications network and service provider that is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable, superfast broadband access, voice and SMS using the 4G LTE technology. He observed that Smile Nigeria had gone ahead to distinguish itself through innovation, value-creation and service excellence.

According to Azudialu-Obiejesi, “Smile Communications was the first to introduce 4G LTE technology in Nigeria, and has since then, redefined service quality and standard in the Nigerian telecommunication sector. Our goal was to make Nigerians get and gain more from telecommunication services. This inspired our deployment of the 4G LTE, which revolutionised the way Nigerians access the internet and communicate with families and friends, home and abroad”.

He stated that in just three years of operation, the company has acquired a reputation as an innovative organisation, and one devoted to greater appreciation of its customers. He enthused that insights gained from positive institutional orientation have helped in scaling up the company’s innovation and creativity. For instance, Smile Communications Limited provided a reliable connection for web surfing, online movie and music downloads, High Definition (HD) Video streaming and super clear voice calls at the lowest call rate across all networks, which hitherto was a challenge, he said.

As a customer focused company, Azudialu-Obiejesi explained that the company was always desirous to offer the best service at the most appropriate price.

“Smile Communications is the only telecommunications service provider in Nigeria that offers voice calls and SMS from one data plan. Our call rate is as low as 8kobo per second, on the SmileVoice only plan and lowest call rate when our customers make calls home from anywhere in the world. These propositions further reaffirm our status as a customer-centric organisation,” he noted.

To make the benefits of Smile’s industry-defining service reach a broader segment of the Nigerian population, Azudialu-Obiejesi disclosed that the company has commenced an aggressive network expansion drive which will see it cover all cities in a very short period thereby ensuring that more Nigerians will have access to Smile’s superfast and super reliable 4th Generation Long-Term Evolution (4G LTE) broadband services.

The Managing Director, Smile Nigeria, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company had in the past, introduced a number of innovative voice and data services and is reinforcing its 0702 number range on the heels of its recent introduction of the lowest call tariff that allows its customers to make calls at 8kobo per second to any network from within and outside the country at the same rate, using SmileVoice App on any smartphone, and its 4G LTE SIM on boice over LTE compatible handset.

Efeurhobo reaffirmed that Smile offers the best value proposition and experience to customers in Nigeria. He stated that there were multiple benefits of using a Smile 4G LTE SIM in a compartible LTE device. The Nigerian consumers, he stated, will enjoy superclear voice calls on Smile network at lowest call rates in the market and also enjoy superfast internet experience such as video/music streaming/downloads and SMSs, all using one Smile bundle plan, which is a first in the market.

On the unveiling of Steve Onu alias Yaw, Efeurhobo avowed that the choice of Yaw, a versatile Radio/TV personality, as brand ambassador for Smile Nigeria is coherent with Smile’s values for innovation, creativity, versatility and values of reliability, respect and service.

He contended that the new brand-positioning proposition accentuates Smile’s quest to expand its scope of operations, provide its customers with unrivaled quality service and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of mobile broadband penetration in Nigeria. He also added that Smile remains the only telecom provider that allowed voice calls and sms from one data plan and the benefits include calls as low as 8k/sec to all networks on the SmileVoice Only Plan, this gives Smile the unique positioning of offering bespoke and affordable propositions for Nigerians. The company has presence in eight key Nigerian cities, which include Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin-City, Kaduna, Asaba and Onitsha.