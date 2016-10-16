Buhari Visits Hospitalised General in Berlin Hospital

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited a senior Nigerian military officer currently receiving treatment in a Berlin hospital in Germany.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the president decided to visit the officer before returning to Nigeria after he had concluded his state visit to Germany.

The statement gave the name of the hospitalised officer as Brigadier-General Mohammed Sani Aliyu, the Acting Commander of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State. He was said to have miraculously survived a ghastly road accident in the course of a duty tour in the North-east.

The head of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Yusha’u Abubakar, who was in the same vehicle, was not so lucky as he died in the auto crash on Maiduguri-Damaturu road. The statement said: “Buhari, accompanied by the Governors of Borno and Imo, the National Security Adviser, NSA, the Minister of Interior and that of Foreign Affairs congratulated General Aliyu for the progress he has made in his treatment in the last six months in the hospital.”

The president and his delegation wished him a quick recovery and an early return to his family and duties in Nigeria.

The president was said to have given a further assurance that his administration would continue to accord priority to the health and well-being of service personnel in the country.

The statement said: “Doctors said General Aliyu could barely move his head only when he was stretchered in, with the rest of the body torn and broken in many parts. Now, he can move around with very little assistance.”

