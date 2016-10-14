Ministry Hands over Suspects to EFCC

•Cautions officials over fraudulent activities

By Kasim Sumaina

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has said that it has handed over suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation of fraudulent activities.

To this end, the ministry noted that it has issued a stern warning to all concerned, especially perpetrators of illegal mining activities and their collaborators within the industry and outside, that acts capable of jeopardizing the economic diversification efforts of Government would be punished.

A press release signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mohammed Abass, and made available to the media in Abuja, stated that the ministry is working closely with the relevant security agencies to fish out fraudulent elements within its workforce.

According to the statement, “The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has reiterated its commitment and determination to plug all revenue leakages and improve revenue generation from the mining sector.”