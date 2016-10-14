Fayose: Boko Haram’s Release of  Chibok Girls Diversionary

APC wants DSS to probe Ekiti AG

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

As Boko Haram yesterday released 21 Chibok girls from Boko Haram’s captivity, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has described the scenario as a “tactic employed by the federal government to divert the attention of Nigerians away from the hunger and outrage generated by crackdown on judges.”

The governor said: “Nigerians have had enough of anti-corruption war” saying it is high time President Muhammadu Buhari addressed massive hunger that is killing many people in the country.

Fayose spoke yesterday at the inauguration of a three-block classrooms built at the Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area as part of activities marking his second year in office.

Fayose accused the Buhari administration of resorting to propaganda to deceive Nigerians whom he said urgently need food on their tables.

“Food security is number one, they should stop fooling us; our economy must be urgently addressed because Nigerians voted for the government in power so that they can enjoy better lives.

“It is not good for a government to be catching thieves and kidnappers everyday while its citizens are hungry. Everybody is now a thief in Nigeria, we need prayer in Nigeria and we need divine intervention.

“Our people are suffering under the APC government, I am not afraid of what a man can do to me. They have taken our rights away from us but I am not afraid because if you want to catch me you must slaughter God.

“We have had enough of diversionary tactics, they are using the report of Chibok girls’ release to cover up the undue arrest of our judges. Trampling on our rights is trampling on the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) , has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to beam its searchlight on the activities of the state judiciary and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi.

In a statement by Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in Ado-Ekiti, the party said the war against corruption in Nigeria’s judiciary would not be complete without beaming searchlight on the activities of some judges in the state courts working in cahoots with the executive arm of government to dispense injustice to members of the public.

“A witness under oath said Owoseni induced him to implicate innocent persons in murder case which could lead to capital punishment if found guilty.

“The principal witness in the murder, Gbolahan Okeowo, said Owoseni and Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, tore his witness statement on oath that explained the true account of the murder of his drivers’ union boss, Aderiye Omolafe, and the two jointly wrote another statement that implicated innocent opposition members and gave it to him for submission to the police.

“The witness said his conscience pricked him and therefore went back to court to swear to a new affidavit telling the truth to free his conscience and for this, government’s agents started issuing death threats to him through telephone and he had since fled the state almost two years ago.”

Olatunbosun added that it was the same Owoseni prior to his appointment in September 2014 that called Fayose on phone, asking him to storm the court with thugs to disrupt the court hearing his perjury case during which a judge was assaulted to prevent ruling in that case against Fayose in Justice Segun Ogunyemi’s court.