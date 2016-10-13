Student Commits Suicide for Failing Promotion Examination

By Hammed Shittu

It was a tragic situation in Omu-Aran in Irepodun local government council of Kwara state on Wednesday when a 20-year-old senior secondary school student, Moji Agboola, reportedly died after she allegedly drank a substance believed to be poison.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the deceased, an SS1 student in a community school in the area, was treated at a private hospital in the town where she was rushed to by her mother about three weeks ago.

It was gathered that the deceased poisoned herself as a result of her failure to progress to the next class following her poor performance in the last promotion examination.