Southern Governors’ Wives Pledge Loyalty to President’s Wife, Aisha

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Southern governors’ wives have pledged to support the programmes of the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the leader of the operational platform.

The chairperson of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and wife of the Imo State Governor, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, made the pledge yesterday at a meeting of members of the forum in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Okorocha lauded the government of Akwa Ibom State for a warm reception accorded them at their quarterly meeting and also for the infrastructural development in the state.

She stressed that the forum with 17 members is as a platform to build a new Nigeria which is poised to complement the efforts of their husbands through their respective pet projects.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel while receiving delegation of the forum in his office commended the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum for their motherly role towards the development of their states and Nigeria in general.

He said that Nigeria and indeed Africa has been left behind in the development matrix of the global community and urged them to continue to use their platform to speak with one voice to change the status-quo.

He appreciated them for coming together under one umbrella irrespective of their party divides and for their selfless prayers which he said has promoted peaceful co-existence in the country, urging them to keep the feat and always endeavor to contribute their quota towards the development of their states.

In her remarks, the hostess and wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, explained the importance of the forum as sisters beyond boundaries and party affiliations is to exchange and compare narratives and ideas that will complement the tasks of their husbands in building a more progressive society.

At an interactive session, a cross section of Akwa Ibom school girls was advised to uphold their dignity by abstaining completely from sexual relationships.

Mrs. Emmanuel said over 16 million teenage girls in Nigeria were pregnant; adding that the figure if not checked may go higher.

The governor’s wife who frowned at the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the country said the interactive session was organised to sensitize and inspire the Akwa Ibom girl-child to aspire for greatness.

She encouraged the girls to abstain from any relationship that could impede them from their bright future, pointing out that the girl-child of today is the great mother of tomorrow.

Also, the Chairperson of the forum, Mrs. Okorocha, in her remarks charged the girls to be proud of their identity, saying the girl-child has all it takes to become great in the society. In her words, “I charge you girls to study hard and be serious with your education, remember a dint of hard work and faith in God will guarantee your future.”