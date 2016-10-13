EFCC Declares Goodie Ibru Wanted for Alleged Capital Market Fraud

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a businessman, Mr. Goodie Ibru, wanted over allegations bordering on capital market fraud and lingering crisis on shares in Ikeja Hotels Plc.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement yesterday, explained that Ibru is wanted for alleged money laundering.

“The public is hereby notified that Goodie Minabo Ibru is wanted by the EFCC in connection with a case of conspiracy, capital market fraud, stealing, diversion of funds and money laundering.

“He diverted billions of naira and assets of Ikeja Hotels Plc, owners of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos; Federal Palace Hotel and Capital Hotel; owners of Sheraton Hotel Abuja to his personal benefit.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the commission through any of its offices located at Abuja, Kano, Gombe, Lagos, Ibadan, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt,” Uwujaren stated.

In the same vein, a source in the anti-graft agency said they had served summons on Ibru but he was yet to respond to our invitation.

According to this source, “This is why we have declared him wanted.

“I think it is a board crisis which has made many shareholders to write a formal petition to the EFCC.

“Also, the federal government through the Bank of Industry has about 13.1 per cent stake in the conglomerate. So, the government’s funds are trapped too.”