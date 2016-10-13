Buhari to Leave for Germany on State Visit Thursday

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from thursday to October 15, 2016.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in Berlin, Buhari, would confer with Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel on issues of shared interests between Nigeria and Germany.

He listed such issues as including further cooperation on security, the humanitarian situation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and rehabilitation of the North-east as well as trade and economic relations between both countries.

According to him, the president will be accompanied by Governors Kashim Shettima of Borno State and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State respectively and representatives of the National Assembly.

Adesina said Buhari would also meet with the country’s President Joachim Gauck.

He said: “In furtherance of the administration’s objective to attract more foreign investment and create economic opportunities in the country, Buhari will participate in a business forum in Berlin with leading German companies already active in Nigeria and other prospective investors.

“Before returning to Abuja, the president is expected to meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Germany.”

Adesina said Buhari was committed to deepening relations with Germany and building on the very cordial relations both countries enjoyed in several areas of bilateral cooperation including the fight against terrorism, economic relations, rebuilding of the North-east, support for IDPs, vocational training, energy partnership and cultural relations.

He recalled that shortly after his inauguration on May 29, 2015, Buhari, on the invitation of Chancellor Merkel, attended the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany – the trip was his first to a non-African country after his assumption of office.

Adesina also stated that from February 8 to 12 this year, President Gauck, accompanied by a delegation of German business community, was on an official visit to Nigeria, where they had fruitful discussions on trade and investments with representatives of government and the private sector in Abuja and Lagos.