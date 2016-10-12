US Supports Nigeria with Additional $92m to Fight Poverty

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The United States of America (US) has announced an additional developmental assistance of $92.73million to Nigeria to help fight poverty.

The sum which was given through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is meant to support the five-year $2.3 billion agreement signed with the Nigeria Government in 2015.

A statement from the Information Unit of the US Embassy in Abuja added that the amount brings the total of development assistance provided to $474.74 million.

According to the statement, “This funding will continue to help Nigeria reduce extreme poverty in a more stable, democratic society. Activities will stimulate inclusive economic growth, promote a healthier, more-educated population and strengthen good governance.”

Speaking further, USAID Mission Director, Michael Harvey, who stated that the US is pleased to contribute additional funding in support of the agreement signed with the Nigerian Government in 2015 expressed confidence the funding woud have a significant impact on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

In an effort to align Nigeria’s development plans with sector-specific strategies, USAID collaborated with the Nigerian Ministry of Budget and National Planning; the Nigerian Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Power, and Education; and state-level government counterparts to structure the agreement, which is in place until 2020.

In addition to the developmental funding, the US provides humanitarian assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict and severe food insecurity in Nigeria and throughout the Lake Chad Basin. Since fiscal year 2015, the US has provided more than $366 million in humanitarian assistance and continues to be the single largest bilateral humanitarian donor to the region.