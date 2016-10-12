Tambuwal Appoints New MD for Sokoto Investment Coy

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Aliyu Bala Sokoto as the new Managing Director of Sokoto Investment Company (SIC).

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the appointment took effect from August 18, 2016.

Until his appointment, the new MD served as the Business Development Manager in First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

He was born in November 1975 and attended Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto where he graduated with Bsc in Management Studies in 1999.

He has over a decade experience in investment financing and financial portfolio management. His previous works include Relationship, Branch and Area Manager at Guaranty Trust Bank and Platform Officer at FSB International Bank.

Bala Sokoto served as Business Development Manager for First Bank in Zaria, two Abuja branches and in Minna, Niger State.