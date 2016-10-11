World Sight Day: Kwara NUJ Partners Opthamologists to Offer Free Eye Care

‎

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara State Council, in conjunction with the Opthamologists Society of Nigeria, Kwara State branch, has concluded arrangements to hold a one-day public lecture and free eye test for journalists in the state.

The programme, which is slated for Thursday in Ilorin, will be chaired by the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Sulyman Atolagbe, and will be declared open by Information and Communications Commissioner, Alhaji Mahmdu Ajeigbe.

The programme is part of the activities to mark the International World Sight Day which holds on 13th of October every year.

The Day is an international day dedicated to raising awareness about avoidable blindness and vision impairment.

‪A statement jointly issued by the Chairman of the 2016 NUJ Press Week Committee, Mallam Isiaq Babatunde, and the Executive Secretary of the Opthamologist Society of Nigeri, Dr. Taoheed Abdullahi, said the event will hold at the NUJ press centre beginning at 9:am.