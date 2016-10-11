Odili Slams N6bn Libel Suit against Peterside

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has dragged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State in the 2015 election, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, to the state High Court for defamation, demanding N6 billion as damages.

At the sitting on Tuesday of the court presided over by the State Chief Judge, Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra, neither the defendant, Peterside, who is currently the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), nor his counsel was present.

Odili had, in the suit, demanded N6 billion damages from Peterside for defamation, which arose from a statement credited to him when he held a press conference after Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory.

Peterside was said to have alleged in the press conference that Wike, during his victory thanksgiving service, stated that Odili helped him to secure the Supreme Court victor