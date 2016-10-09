Aremu Appeals to Nigeria Media to Stop Giving Insurgents’ Activities Generous Publicity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Former Deputy National President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Issa Aremu, has appealed to the Nigerian media to stop giving generous publicity to the insurgents’ activities.

He said that their continued support of insurgents’ activities through coverage seems to be like glorifying criminality.

He also said that journalists must not in the name of “fair reporting” and agitation for “Muslim presence in the media” promote criminals by reproducing divisive sinister reports as being practised by the Western media against the Nigerian nation.

Aremu who is also the General Secretary, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN ), stated this in a paper he presented at the maiden national conference of Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria which ended in Ilorin on Sunday.